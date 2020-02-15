Egypt Records Africa’s First Case of Coronavirus
Egypt’s health ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, making it the first in Africa.
The nationality of the person was not given in the joint statement with the population ministry, which added that they had shown no “symptoms”.
Authorities have notified the World Health Organization and the patient has been placed in isolation in a hospital for treatment and monitoring.
