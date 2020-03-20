Coronavirus: Nigeria Adds Austria and Sweden to List of High Risk Countries

The Federal Government has added two more countries to the list of high-risk countries following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The countries include Austria and Sweden.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire made the announcement at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja.

“We have identified two more high risks countries – Austria and Sweden which were added in the past 24 hours to the list,” Ehanire said.

He added that there are now confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, out of which nine are in Lagos State.

The Federal Government had earlier on Wednesday issued a travel ban on 13 countries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The affected countries are the United States of America, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The addition of two new countries increases the number of high-risk countries listed by the Federal Government to be 15.

