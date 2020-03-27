Coronavirus: Nigeria Cases Jump to 70 as NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Three new cases were confirmed in FCT, and two in Oyo state

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 70.

However, three have been discharged, with one death recorded so far. According to NCDC, “As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, Currently; Lagos – 44, FCT – 14, Ogun – 3, Ekiti- 1, Oyo – 3, Edo – 1, Bauchi – 2, Osun – 1, Rivers – 1″ Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/ptbxknBV7b — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 27, 2020

_____

