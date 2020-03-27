Virus Outbreak Connecticut

Coronavirus: Nigeria Cases Jump to 70 as NCDC Confirms 5 New Cases

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Three new cases were confirmed in FCT, and two in Oyo state

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 70.

However, three have been discharged, with one death recorded so far.

According to NCDC, “As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, Currently; Lagos – 44, FCT – 14, Ogun – 3, Ekiti- 1, Oyo – 3, Edo – 1, Bauchi – 2, Osun – 1, Rivers – 1″

