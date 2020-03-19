Coronavirus: Nigeria’s Italian Index Case Now Negative – Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the Italian who brought coronavirus to Nigeria now tests negative.

He said this at a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, the Italian will be tested one more time and will be released if he tests negative again.

Coronavirus was first recorded in Nigeria on February 27 when the Italian businessman, who was on a visit to Lafarge Africa Plc, Ewekoro, Ogun State, was diagnosed with the disease and taken to Lagos State.

The second coronavirus case was a Nigerian, who had contact with the Italian and was isolated in Ogun State. Although he tested positive twice, subsequent tests were negative.

