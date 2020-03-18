Coronavirus: Senate Wants Buhari to Address Nigerians, Restrict Large Gatherings
The Senate has asked the Federal Government to restrict large gatherings in the country as a means of preventing the spread of Coronavirus.
The Upper Chamber is also calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country on the measures taken to address the crisis.
The lawmakers are also seeking the creation of testing centers to be established in every state to be funded by the Federal Government.
More to come…

