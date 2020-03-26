Coronavirus: Somalia Football Legend Mohamed Farah Dies in London Aged 59

Share Pin 0 Shares

Former Somalian footballer Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah has recently passed away due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 59-year-old.

Confirming the news, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said that Farah breathed his last at a Northwest London Hospital on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus last week.

“Somalia has tragically lost former footballer, Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Somali Football Federation (SFF) has confirmed,” the CAF said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, SFF president Abdiqani Said Arab has extended his condolences to the family of Farah, who was an advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sport of Somalia.

Farah was born on February 15, 1961 in the city of Beledweyne near Somalia capital Mogadishu. He started his football career in 1976 when he featured for the national schools football tournament.

Subsequently, Farah represented his home Hiiraan region in the 1979 regional football tournament. The Somalian footballer was then recruited by Batroolka Football Club following the regional tournament where he had an illustrious playing career until late 1980s.

Farah had been serving as the advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sport of the Federal Government of Somalia for the last four years.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.