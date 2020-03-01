Coronavirus: Three Chinese Nationals Quarantined in Plateau

Three Chinese citizens have been quarantined in the Wase town of Plateau State for suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Information in Plateau, Dan Manjang, disclosed this on Saturday.

He revealed that the three Chinese citizens, who are workers in a mining site in Wase, flew into Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.

“The situation right now is that they have been isolated,” Manjang confirmed.

He added, “The three of them came in through Abuja and once we heard that, the Commissioner for Health had to take a proactive measure to send a medical team to Wase to go and investigate.”

Manjang explained that they then made their way to Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Thursday.

He, however, said they were being clinically examined by a medical expert deployed by the State Ministry of Health.

According to the commissioner, there is presently no confirmed case of coronavirus in Plateau as it stands.

He was worried that the word ‘quarantine’ could be misconstrued, thereby causing panic among the people.

Manjang assured the people of the state to remain calm and go about their businesses, noting that the case was being investigated.

He said, “The problem that we have is that there is a tendency for people to think that investigation or quarantine, as the case may be, means that there is an outbreak of the virus.

“As far as Plateau case is concerned, there has been no known case of this virus on the Plateau; we just took proactive measures to make sure that we place them (the Chinese nationals) under investigation and that will take 14 days.”

The government, according to the commissioner, awaits the report of the team that was sent to Wase before taking the next step.

