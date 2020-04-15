EVpGFhJXQAEllxg

Fire Outbreak at Corporate Affairs Commission Headquarters in Abuja

The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission located in Maitama, Abuja, has been engulfed in fire.

The fire is said to have gutted the last floor of the seven storey building, destroying valuables and other items.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, firefighters have arrived the scene to put out the inferno.

Featured Image Credit: Sahara Reporters

