Oriji-Kalu-1-600×375

Correctional Service Releases Orji Kalu

Former Abia Governor Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been released from Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja where he was serving a 12-year sentence following an order to that effect by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice Mohammad Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the release of Kalu on Tuesday following his conviction last December for alleged looting of N7.65b belonging to Abia.

He was released around 7:30pm.

 

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Kuje Custodial CentreMohammad LimanOrji Uzor Kalu

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Senator Akpabio Bags International Peace Award

Senator Akpabio Bags International Peace Award

News
  • 3 Jun
  • 0
COVID-19: WHO Resumes Hydroxychloroquine Trials

COVID-19: WHO Resumes Hydroxychloroquine Trials

News
  • 3 Jun
  • 0
Southern Kaduna: ACF Condemns Kajuru Killings, Says Waste of Lives Uncalled For

Southern Kaduna: ACF Condemns Kajuru Killings, Says Waste of Lives Uncalled For

News
  • 3 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top