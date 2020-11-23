Ahmad-Ahmad

Corruption: FIFA Bans CAF President Ahmad For Five Years

The head of African football Ahmad Ahmad has been suspended by FIFA for five years for corruption, the global governing body announced on Monday.

Ahmad has been president of the African Football Confederation since March 2017 and was standing for re-election.

AFP

Details later…

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
AfricaNewsPicturesSports
Tagged
African Football ConfederationAhmad AhmadFIFA

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Labour Stages A Walkout As Fuel Talks Collapse Again

Labour Stages A Walkout As Fuel Talks Collapse Again

News
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
Corruption: FIFA Bans CAF President Ahmad For Five Years

Corruption: FIFA Bans CAF President Ahmad For Five Years

Africa
  • 23 Nov
  • 0
ASUU Strike: I Have Three Children In Public Universities – Ngige

ASUU Strike: I Have Three Children In Public Universities – Ngige

News
  • 23 Nov
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top