Corruption Fight: Buhari Won’t Be Deterred By Baseless Criticism – Presidency

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will not be deterred by baseless criticism in the fight against corruption.

Speaking to State House correspondents on issues raised by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the beginning of the interrogation of suspended acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said his principal will not fail Nigerians.

According to him, President Buhari is determined to “eradicate rampant, chronic corruption.”

He, however, berated the main opposition for its stance on corruption while at the helms of affairs in the country, adding that the volume and reach of the anti-corruption crusade so far reflect what the PDP left behind.

“A large number of cases, new and old, may appear to be daunting but PDP, which is now heckling the President, has forgotten that the party bequeathed this to the current administration.

“They had a large number of cases they did not investigate and prosecute,” the presidential spokesman said.

While cautioning the PDP to allow the process of investigation and prosecution to work instead of being pre-emptive about ongoing cases, Shehu expressed hope that the Judiciary would deal with the cases swiftly and satisfactorily, in a manner that would deter other would-be offenders.

“The current administration is handling many of the cases that the PDP should have dealt with and the new ones as they arise,” he said while praised the current administration’s approach in tackling corruption.

____

