Court Affirms Duoye Diri as PDP Guber Candidate

A Federal High Court on Tuesday affirmed Douye Diri as validly elected Governorship Candidate in the 3rd September 2019 Elective Congress of the People’s Democratic Party in Bayelsa state.

According to TVC news, Justice Tijani Ringim in a judgment which lasted for about two hours, dismissed the case that the Plaintiff failed to prove his case.

 

