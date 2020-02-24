harvey-weinstein

Court Finds Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault, Rape

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was on Monday convicted of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges.

The jury of seven men and five women found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that considered the case a watershed moment.

However, the 67-year-old was found not guilty of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

More to come…

