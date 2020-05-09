Court Fines Man Forty Thousand Naira Over Failure to Wear Face Mask
An Ado Ekiti Magistrate Court has imposed a fine of forty thousand naira on one Vincent Ikechukwu for failure to use a face mask which has become mandatory in the state since the wake of COVID 19 Pandemic.
The offender who is the first to face such penalty will also engage in community labour for three days in addition to the fine.
Magistrate B.A Oluwasanmi in the judgement highlights the threat to existence, caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic, and why it is a serious crime to flout the law put in place to ensure safety for all.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours