Nigeria Coronavirus

Court Fines Man Forty Thousand Naira Over Failure to Wear Face Mask

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

An Ado Ekiti Magistrate Court has imposed a fine of forty thousand naira on one Vincent Ikechukwu for failure to use a face mask which has become mandatory in the state since the wake of COVID 19 Pandemic.

The offender who is the first to face such penalty will also engage in community labour for three days in addition to the fine.

Magistrate B.A Oluwasanmi in the judgement highlights the threat to existence, caused by the COVID 19 Pandemic, and why it is a serious crime to flout the law put in place to ensure safety for all.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ado-EkitiB.A OluwasanmiCOVID-19Vincent Ikechukwu

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Kevin Rudd: Murdoch’s Media Fans China Coronavirus , Conspiracy to Get Trump Re-Elected

Kevin Rudd: Murdoch’s Media Fans China Coronavirus , Conspiracy to Get Trump Re-Elected

News
  • 9 May
  • 0
No Disagreement With Oyedepo, Oyakhilome on Closure of Churches – Oyemade

No Disagreement With Oyedepo, Oyakhilome on Closure of Churches – Oyemade

News
  • 9 May
  • 0
Isolation Centres Running Out of Bed Spaces, FG Warns

Isolation Centres Running Out of Bed Spaces, FG Warns

News
  • 9 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top