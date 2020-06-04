Court Nullifies Suspension of Five Kano Lawmakers

A Federal High Court, sitting in Kano, on Wednesday, nullified the suspension of five lawmakers who opposed the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano , Alhaji Sunusi the Second, by the Kano State House of Assembly.

The suspended lawmakers include Isiyaku Ali Danja, Salisu Ahmed Gwangwazo, Garba Yau Gwarmai, and Mohammed Bello Butu.

All of them challenged their suspension in court. The court agreed with their arguments and declared their suspension as null and void and of no effect.

In an originating summons, the plaintiffs urged the court to declare their suspension, as a violation of Section 109 of the 1999 constitution, as amended, which clearly stipulates and guarantees their tenure in office.

While the embattled lawmakers, argued that their suspension was a contravention of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, on the other hand, prayed the court to dismiss the request of the plaintiffs.

The counsel to the defendants, M.N. Duru prayed the court not to grant the prayers of the plaintiffs, which the presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, upheld and granted the prayers sought by the suspended lawmakers.

Justice Allagoa, in her ruling, said the suspension of the lawmakers was a deprivation of their rights to participate freely in the affairs of the state.

Also, she directed Kano State House of Assembly and the Speaker of the House to pay the withheld entitlements of the suspended lawmakers forthwith.

