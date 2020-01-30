etete

Court Orders Arrest Of Former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete

Justice Idris Kutigi has ordered the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete over his involvement in the Malabu Oil scam.

The Prosecutor, Bala Sanga, in an exparte application informed the court that the arrest of Mr Etete is key to unearthing the truth about the Malabu oil scam.

Justice Idris Kutigi, while granting the request ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest the former Minister and produce him before the court.

More to follow…

 

