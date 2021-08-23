Court Orders Resident Doctors To Suspend Nationwide Strike

The Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court (NIC) has ordered the National Association of Resident Doctors to suspend its ongoing strike nationwide, the Federal Government has said.

An NIC judge, Justice John Targema, gave the order on Monday while ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government.

As a result of the ruling, the government believes the doctors have been directed to resume work immediately, but the national leadership of the association say they have yet to receive any court order.

Although the court did not specifically order the suspension of the industrial action – according to a document sighted , it asked all parties in the suit to suspend hostilities.

“It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the judge was quoted as saying in the order paper signed by a registrar at the court, Diana Eko.

Justice Targema gave the order for the doctors to suspend the industrial action after considering the grounds of the application, especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, as well as the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant.

He also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on the application before giving the order.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the case until September 15 for a hearing of the motion on notice and/or any other pending application on its merit.

In addition, the judge ordered that a hearing notice be issued, and other processes be served on the defendant, including the originating summons.

He also directed that the proof of service should be kept in the case file before the next adjourned date.

