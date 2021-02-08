Court Places Re-Arraignment Of Senator Orji Kalu On Hold

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the re-arraignment of former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in an alleged seven point one billion naira (N7.1bn) money-laundering charges be put on hold pending the resolution of the legality of the retrial charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling on an ex-parte application also granted leave to the Senator representing Abia north, to challenge the legality of the retrial in the same charges.

The judge admitted that Senator Kalu who is the Senate Chief Whip had placed sufficient materials of value before the court to enable him to secure permission for judicial review of his retrial in charges in which he had been tried, convicted, and spent some months at Kuje prison in Abuja.

Justice Ekwo who announced that the order of the court shall operate as a stay of proceedings also granted senator Kalu permission to apply for an order of perpetual injunction against the federal government through EFCC to prohibit his retrial so as not to be made to suffer double jeopardy.

The court consequently fixed February 23, 2021, for mention.

