Court Remands Suspected Killers Of Favour, LASU Final Year Student

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court in Apomu, Idiroko area of the state on Friday remanded three suspects in Ilesha Correctional Centre for allegedly killing Favour Daley-Oladele, a final student of the Lagos State University (LASU)

The suspects include a self-acclaimed prophet, Segun Philip; the deceased boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko and his mother, Bola Adeeko.

The suspects appeared before Magistrate Olukunle Idowu-Faith, the defendants’ plea to the charges however could not be taken.

This was because there was no legal representation for the suspects in court.

The judge in his ruling ordered that the suspects be remanded in Ilesa Prison Correctional service centre till March 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Owolabi who reportedly connived with the pastor, narrated the incidence, showing remorse when asked a series of questions.

“There was a well there already which the church was planning on using but they abandoned it for years. It was there we put the remaining part of her body then I covered it with sand.

Owolabi said that “my dad has lost his job for some years and my mum has been the one helping the family; she also lost her job, but she started doing some contract jobs. After some time, she stopped receiving contracts.

“From that day, I started regretting my action, even before we were arrested.”

When asked, the deceased father, in a mournful state, said they looked forward to a few month times when Favour will be going for her one-year Youth Service.

“It is quite emotional, having raised that girl for that number of years; Favour happens to be a golden girl to the family. We waited for some years before having her, she went to school and when we envisaged that in a few months, she will be going for her NYSC, and start celebrating a female graduate in the house, then some people conspire to kill her is touching.

“All we want is justice for Favour and I believe it will serve as a deterrent to others who are in this kind of thing,” he insisted.

