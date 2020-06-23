Court Stops Obaseki From Participating in PDP Primaries

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has restrained the embattled Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for June 25.

Justice E. A. Obile gave the order on Monday based on a motion ex-parte filed by a PDP member, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Joined in the suit are the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus; the PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission, chairman of the party screening committee, Kingsley Chinda; and other members of the committee.

Obaseki was named as the ninth defendant in the case.

The applicant wants the court to restrain Secondus and the party from allowing Obaseki to buy the forms for the primary, other than those who bought the forms within the timetable initially published for the election.

The PDP had announced a waiver for Obaseki to enable him to participate in the primary election.

The court, however, ruled that all the parties in the case are to be served via substituted means.

The case was adjourned till Wednesday for substantive hearing.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.