Court Strikes Out AGF’s Case Against Melaye

A federal capital territory high court has struck out charges of alleged resistance to arrest instituted against Dino Melaye, former senator representing Kogi west.

The police had on January 22, 2019, arraigned Melaye on eight counts of alleged conspiracy, resistance to arrest, failure to honour police invitation and intentionally giving false information to the public.

According to the police, Melaye conspired with one Silas Omenka on December 28, 2018, to obstruct lawful arrest.

They also alleged that the former senator made a post on Twitter, claiming that the IGP had planned to arrest and inject him to death, an allegation which the police claimed to be false but done with the intention of inciting the public against the police.

The case file was later moved to the office of the attorney general of the federation for further prosecution.

However, delivering a ruling on the case on Tuesday, Yusuf Halilu, the judge, struck out the charges for “lack of diligent prosecution”.

Reacting to the court’s decision, on his Twitter page, Melaye said: “You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.

“To God be the glory. the case between inspector general of police and senator Dino Melaye prosecuted by the attorney general of the federation before justice Halilu of FCT high court struck out and Dino Melaye discharged.”

