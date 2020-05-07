COVID-19: 256 Nigerians From Dubai Arrive In Lagos

The federal government has successfully evacuated the first batch of Nigerians stuck abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, 256 Nigerians arrived in Lagos from Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight.

The Emirates flight is expected to be the first of at least two other flights scheduled to evacuate Nigerians within the next few days.

According to the foreign ministry, discussions are ongoing with British Airways to airlift 300 Nigerians from London on Friday; arrangements are also being made with Ethiopian airlines for a flight from New York to Abuja next Monday.

Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday.

The returning Nigerians are expected to be quarantined for 14 days in select hotels on their arrival, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The quarantine is required to ensure the coronavirus-status of every returnee is ascertained.

The foreign ministry said it has made arrangements for hotel accommodations in Lagos and Abuja, which will be used to quarantine the incoming citizens.

The hotels have been inspected by the “Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC,” the ministry said.

