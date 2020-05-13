07XP-VIRUS-SEMEN1-articleLarge-v2

COVID-19: 41 Persons Discharged in Sokoto

Sokoto state government has announced the discharge of 41 COVID-19 patients from its Amanawa Isolation centre after they tested negative twice for the virus.

The State Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Ali Iname, revealed this to newsmen during a press briefing in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Iname, who is also Chairman of Sokoto’s COVID-19 taskforce, said 19 persons had earlier been discharged from the isolation centre.

According to the Commissioner, 13 persons have lost their lives to the virus in Sokoto.

He advised residents in the state not to stigmatize discharged patients saying coronavirus is not a death sentence.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Sokoto has recorded 106 COVID-19 cases, as of Monday evening.

 

 

_____

