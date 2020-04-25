COVID-19: 5,000 Nigerian Health Workers Will Get Life Insurance, Says SGF

Boss Mustapha, Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says the government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for various allowances for health workers fighting COVID-19.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, had earlier said he was not aware if medical doctors and other health practitioners managing COVID-19 patients in Nigeria are paid any hazard allowance.

But at a briefing on Friday, Mustapha who chairs the presidential task force on COVID-19, said his committee has also received a life insurance cover for 5,000 health workers on the frontline.

“Today the welfare of our frontline heroes, the health workers, came to the front burner. I am pleased to inform you that the federal ministry of health working in conjunction with other MDAs and the health sector professional bodies have signed an MoU for various allowances and other incentives,” he said.

“The full details will be unveiled to you by the Hon. Minister of Health soon. ​I am however pleased to inform you that, in addition to what the federal government is doing, the insurance industry has responded massively to the call for support.

“The PTF has received the life insurance cover to the frontline workers on COVID-19 for a maximum of 5000 health workers who are employed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The premium in the sum of N112,500,000 for the cover has been fully paid by the Nigerian Insurance Industry in line with the principle of no premium, no cover.

“The PTF wishes to thank the Insurance Industry immensely and calls on other sectors of the economy to rise up to support the efforts to fight COVID-19. I also call on our frontline health workers to double their efforts just as we assure them of our determination to protect them.”

