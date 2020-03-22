COVID-19: Hollywood Actor Daniel Dae Kim Recovers After ‘Chloroquine Combinations’

Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim has claimed that an antimalarial drug has left him feeling better after being diagnosed with coronavirus, The Mirror reports.

The Hawaii native was able to confirm he had contracted the bug by using a coronavirus test kit – which he says he will not use again due to the shortage of testing materials.

The age-defying star, 51, whose only symptom was congestion, took to Instagram to share his story on battling the virus on Saturday night.

Hawaii 5-0’s Daniel explained that he was given a “drug cocktail” by his physician – which included antimalarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, which he says was “crucial” in battling the bug.

The list of medicines he took consisted of the antiviral medicine TamiFlu, the antibiotic Azithromycin, a Glycopyrrolate inhaler alongside Hydroxychloroquine.

Daniel was careful to remind his fans that he is not a medical professional and added that he believed his recovery was so strong because he started the prescription before he got a high fever.

The actor also refused to share the dosage as he said it was tailored to him.

During the seven minute clip, he said: “I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I practically feel back to normal.

“I am lucky enough to be in the 80% of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization.”

He also said: “I won’t say this is a cure and I won’t say definitively that you should go out and use it, but what I will say is that I believe it was crucial to my recovery”

“I believe the entire mixture of drugs was crucial to my recovery.”

Alongside the footage, he captioned the post: “An update on my experience with COVID-19.

“Including the medicines that helped me recover. Check out @cdcgo@paulysong and @nextshark for more on the issues I reference above.

“Thank you again for all the kind words of support. Please be safe and healthy, everyone. Love and prayers to those who are sick. #coronavirus”

