COVID-19: Adeboye Donates 11 ICU Beds With Ventilators to Lagos, Ogun, Plateau

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has donated intensive care unit beds fitted with ventilators to three states.

In a statement on Friday, the church said the items of medical equipment were donated to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The cleric said the church will not relent in its effort to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone in the country.

“Pastor E. A. Adeboye through RCCG Christian Social Responsibility has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds across the country fully fitted with ventilators that will be most needed in the care for COVID-19 cases,” the church said.

“RCCG through its CSR arm has been very concerned about the loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare facilities in the country and has provided various health intervention activities.”

Adeboye had said he had a vision of a mandatory global holiday at the beginning of the year, but that he did not include it in his New Year’s prophecy because he thought it would be a terror attack.

The general overseer also said the coronavirus would not afflict those who serve God.

