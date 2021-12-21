COVID-19 Almost Killed One of Our Pastors – Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor William F. Kumuyi, has affirmed the reality of the COVID-19 virus.

Kumuyi said that the experiences of some of his church members in Nigeria and abroad, proved that the virus is real.

He disclosed this in Lagos during a chat with journalists ahead of the church’s global crusade.

“Concerning coronavirus, I want to say that from my observations, from looking at things, I know that COVID-19 is real; it’s not fake, it is not a politically arranged thing to do whatever. It is real,” the cleric said.

“We have had people who had real COVID-19 situations and they were in isolation.

“In fact, one of our men, one of our pastors, was about to pass away. He had said his last prayer because in that isolation he had seen other people dying, just going like that.

“I knew about it and I called him on the phone and prayed with him and within one hour, he was completely healed.

“He went to the toilet, got up by himself, came by himself and the Lord brought him back to life,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.