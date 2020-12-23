COVID-19: Brace Up, Nigeria In Perilous Times, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday charged Nigerians to brace up for the inconveniences of measures being introduced by the government to protect them in the aftermath of the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

The president, who received a report from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to keep him updated on efforts by various stakeholders to combat the pandemic, said Nigeria is in a perilous situation and urgent measures are needed to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the attendant fatalities.

He spoke just as the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, foreclosed chances of the federal government imposing a fresh lockdown on the country.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has attributed the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic to many factors, including increased local and international travels, business and religious activities with minimal compliance with COVID-19 safety measures by the public.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, also extended till March the mandate of the PTF, billed to expire on December 30.

The extension of the PTF’s mandate was said to have been necessitated by the second wave of the pandemic threatening the country.

Buhari said the country could not afford to lose the gains of the past nine months in the fight against the pandemic and hence must retain the team.

At the meeting, Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, accompanied by his colleagues in the team, submitted the report of the task force to the president.

Yesterday’s extension was the third time the tenure of the PTF would be elongated, having been initially given the mandate to function for only three months upon its inauguration in March.

The statement said the president extended the mandate of PTF on COVID-19 “for a further period till the end of March, 2021 bearing in mind the new surge in the number of cases and the bid for vaccines.”

Buhari also said he had examined the current state of the pandemic and was convinced that urgent measures needed to be taken to contain further spread.

“Recent reports reaching me indicate that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world.

“New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities.

“Closely associated with the foregoing is the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID-19 vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner. This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into year 2021 and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery,” Buhari said.

According to him, Nigeria is obviously in a perilous situation following the second wave of the pandemic, noting that the situation calls for decisive actions to protect Nigerians.

He implored traditional rulers, religious leaders and all stakeholders to cooperate with the PTF by engaging in what he described as risk communication and community engagement.

He also urged Nigerians to be vigilant this season and take all precautionary measures to stay safe.

“The nation is clearly in a perilous situation given the virulent nature of this second wave and we must act decisively to protect our people. I therefore urge all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, and religious leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels. Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified.

“As the festive season approaches, I urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and stay safe. Non-essential trips and large social gatherings should be avoided or shelved completely,” he added.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.