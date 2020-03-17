COVID-19: Buhari Approves Immediate Postponement of National Sports Festival
The 20th National Sports Festival scheduled to begin on March 22 in Benin City, Edo State has been postponed.
The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, announced the postponement of the Edo 2020 on his Twitter handle a few minutes ago.
Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date
— Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) March 17, 2020
