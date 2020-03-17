National-Sports-Festival4

COVID-19: Buhari Approves Immediate Postponement of National Sports Festival

The 20th National Sports Festival scheduled to begin on March 22 in Benin City, Edo State has been postponed.

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, announced the postponement of the Edo 2020 on his Twitter handle a few minutes ago.

More to come…

