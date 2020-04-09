Buhari-signs-agreements

COVID-19: Buhari Pardons 2,600 Inmates

President Muhammad Buhari has granted presidential pardon to about 2,600 inmates nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the said number, 70 inmates will be released Thursday from Kuje maximum custodial centre.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this at a world news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said three other high profile persons also benefitted from the presidential amnesty. He added that the gesture means that they were never convicted.

Aregbesola who was flanked at the conference by the ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the gesture was based on compassion.

More to come…

____

