COVID-19: Buhari Receives Briefing From Minister Of Health, DG NCDC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday got updates on the latest health developments in the country.

The President was briefed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The President was also briefed about the reported mysterious deaths in Kano State.

While briefing pressmen on the outcome of the closed-door meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mr Ehanire noted that he and Dr Ihekweazu briefed the President on the activities and overall positions of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

This come barely 24 hours to the expiration of the government’s lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun States.

Mr Ehanire had in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will determine when to lift the lockdown order in Lagos, Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The President will make that announcement in his own time. We will give him the facts, he will consider the facts and make his own announcements using his own wisdom,” the Minister said.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, President Buhari had on May 29 declared a total lockdown.

While directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, Buhari asked all citizens in the affected areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed.

Two weeks after the expiration, the President extended the lockdown on April 13 for another two weeks.

But when asked if it is professionally wise to relax the lockdown or to extend it, the Minister did not affirm or oppose the question.

He however, believes that every country has the right to balance the medical and health-related benefits from the economic-related benefits.

According to him, the decision of whether or not to extend the lockdown has to be tailored according to the needs of Nigerians.

