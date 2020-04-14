COVID-19 Can Lead to Overthrow of Governments – Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna central district at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, has warned that weak governments could be overthrown due to “the economic and social fallout of COVID-19.”
Shehu Sani warned that the government’s inability to manage the current situation could lead to revolutionary insurrections, civil unrest, rising violent crime rates and widening the fault lines of fragile societies and nations.
In the last few days Lagos, the commercial hub of the country has witnessed a high rate of crime with armed robbers taken over most parts of the State.
Many Nigerians have lamented government inability to provide relief materials for the masses after it announced total lockdown two weeks ago.
“The Economic and Social fallout of COVID-19 can lead to overthrow of Governments especially in weaker nations,” Sani tweeted. He however did not mention Nigeria.
