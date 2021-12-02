COVID-19 Certificate: Lawyers Sue FG Over Rights Violation

Lawyers under the Advocates for Peoples Rights and Justice have filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the federal government over the COVID-19 certification policy announced for federal government workers.

The federal government had declared that from 1st December 2021, its employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and missions abroad.

In the fundamental rights suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the CSOs, Victor Giwa Esq, is contending that the policy is a violation of Section 37 of the Nigerian Constitution,1999.

The CSO contends that every citizen has a right to privacy of his medical status within their exclusive preserve, adding the policy of display of the certificate is a patent exposure of the private information, which violates medical privacy and other international conventions.

“It is our position that the government should stop such policy as it violates the rights of the citizens especially exposing the citizens to all forms of embarrassment. It also infringes the right of citizens to free movement access to public institutions, public information and assembly as enshrined under section 39, 40, and 41.

“Accordingly, we have instituted an action against the federal government with the Attorney General and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as parties.

“They are to stay action on the implementation of the directive against the civil servants or any member of the public until the determination of the suit, with Suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1506/2021. Copy of the suit filled at the federal high court , Abuja is available for your view. All citizens should await the court pronouncement on this matter” he said.

