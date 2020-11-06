COVID-19: Chinese Govt Suspends Nigerians, Others From Entering China

The Chinese government has temporarily suspended entry into China by Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. This new order is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embassy of China and Consulate in Nigeria announced this in a public notice on Thursday, adding that it will no longer issue a certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country.

According to the communique, entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate.

Also, entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected.

The Chinese authorities said the suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19. According to the statement, the above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.

