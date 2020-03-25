COVID-19: Chloroquine Not Approved – NCDC
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians against the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.
In a post on its official twitter handle, NCDC warned Nigerians against self-medication, stressing that the use of chloroquine is yet to be approved or validated.
The tweet says, “Please remember that the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of coronavirus disease has NOT been validated and approved
Self-medication can cause harm and lead to death. Do not misuse drugs.”
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020
