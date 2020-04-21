COVID-19: El-Rufai Not In Intensive Care, Says Chief Of Staff

The Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Muhammad Sani Dattijo has dismissed reports that the governor is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dattijo in a tweet posted on Monday disclosed Governor El-Rufai is working from the isolation centre.

On Monday, Governor El-Rufai attended a virtual meeting with members of his cabinet. The meeting was Chaired by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe.

However, the Chief of Staff who posted a photo of El-Rufai live chatting with other cabinet members during the meeting, says the Governor is alive and well and working from isolation.

“To all the folks tweeting about him being in ICU, he is alive, well and working from isolation”.

The governor in his response to the reports said, “Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19, chaired by Deputy Governor DrHadiza Balarabe.

“Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos hospital the ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.

“As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new COVID-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.

“I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah”.

Governor El-Rufai had via his Twitter handle on March 28, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, and recently updated that he has not been discharged.

He is one of the high profile personalities who tested positive for the disease in Nigeria.

