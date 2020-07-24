COVID-19: FG Asks States to Ban Sallah Festivities

As part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the federal government yesterday told state governments to ban Sallah festivities scheduled for Friday next week.

The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, who announced federal government’s position during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, noted that while Sallah festivities come with a lot of mass gatherings, Nigerians must not forget that COVID-19 guidelines were still in place.

He said, “We also have cause to begin to advise Nigerians on the upcoming Eid-el Kabir Festival. This naturally comes with lots of mass gatherings but we must not forget that the guidelines are still in existence and the virus is very potent.

“We urge all state governments to ensure that guidelines are adhered to and the citizens should not indulge in activities that would allow for the spread of the virus and lives are endangered.

“We are encouraged by state governments that have announced ban on Sallah festivities and hope it will be upheld and replicated by other states. The national coordinator will also amplify on these issues”.

Mustapha further hinted that going forward, the task force may resort to virtual briefings to minimise risk of contracting the virus.

“As we progress however, the PTF might consider restructuring the mode of delivering some of its activities, relying more on technology, to minimise the risks associated with avoidable physical contacts,” he added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.