COVID-19: FG Cautions Hospitals Forcing Pregnant Women to Pay for PPE

The Minster of Health, State, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has warned hospitals forcing pregnant women to pay for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), before being attended too, to desist from such act.

Mamora gave the warning while fielding questions from Journalists at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily press briefing, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister was speaking on the backdrop of allegations that patients were being asked to bring PPE before treatment in some hospitals across the country.

He described such as unacceptable and condemnable, adding that government would investigate the allegations and mete out appropriate sanctions to those found culpable.

The minister stated that it was illegal for states and federal hospitals to demand for PPE before treating anyone.

“If that happens at all, it is a strange demand and without mincing words, I will say that it is illegal, unacceptable and of course, condemnable.

“I do not expect any treatment centre or hospital to be making such demands from patients.

“Be that as it may, we will definitely seek additional information in this regard to enable us carry out appropriate investigations, and of course take necessary actions in this regard.

“I think it is bad enough for patients to come to the hospital, and you compound the problem by making demands that are not within the ambit of what is expected,” he said.

He added that irrespective of where this was happening, whether it was state institutions or at the federal level, government would definitely seek intervention and do what was appropriate in the circumstance.

