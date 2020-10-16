COVID-19: FG Directs All Civil Servants to Resume Work

The Federal Government on Thursday removed the limitation on civil servants allowed to come to work, as the government begins another phase of the ease of lockdown.

With the new directives, the Federal Government has reversed its earlier directives on the 24th of March, this year, asked public servants to work from home, as a step to effect social distancing and check the spread of Coronavirus.

Folashade Yemi Esan, Head of Service of the Federation, in a memo, directed all public servants from levels 1 through 12 to work from home effective Tuesday, March 24.

The PTF had on Monday, compiled all its observations and findings which were presented to the President as part of its 8th Interim Report and recommendations to Mr. President.

The 8th Interim Report, focused on the primary objective of consolidating the gains recorded in the National Response over a period of six weeks which ended on 13th October.

Speaking on the new phase of the Ease of Lockdown in Abuja on Thursday, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, Boss Mustapha, said the government removed the limitations which now paves way for all workers to resume work.

“ After a very careful review of the national response, the PTF believes that while recent numbers point to a likely flattening of the curve consistent with emerging epidemic control, Nigeria is not yet ready for a full-reopening of the economy. It has accordingly recommended and Mr President has APPROVED the following:

Mustapha said President Muhammadu Buhari approved that Nigeria further relaxes the restrictions in this third phase of the response, while maintaining key limitations to curb the risk of a spike in cases.

Under the new guidelines which is expected to expanded by the government, the PTF approved gradual and safe re-opening of schools and NYSC camps; of sporting leagues, in particular all outdoor activities such as football.

The government however retains the midnight-4am curfew on movement nationwide.

Other measures approved by the President include, maintaining the third Phase of the National Response to COVID-19 for a period of four weeks with effect from 00.01am on Monday, 19th October, 2020 in line with amendments to address economic, socio-political and health considerations reflected in the table above.

Mustapha said government will Sustain engagement with States and Local Governments to improve community sensitisation and sample collection, as well as Continue to monitor the impact of school re-opening and the commencement of international travel and enforcing compliance with the protocols set out for the safe resumption of these activities

The PTF also disclosed that government will continue to Maintain the already established non-pharmaceutical interventions nationwide in order to flatten the curve.

