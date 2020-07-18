COVID-19: FG Gives Guidelines To School Owners For Reopening

The Federal Government has given school owners across the country up to July 29 to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated this on Friday at his office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Having consulted widely, he revealed that the ministry has developed and circulated guidelines for the reopening of schools, working with the Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Education in Emergencies Working Group.

Nwajiuba stressed the need for school owners to prepare and comply with the guidelines, as well as undertake self-assessment and send feedback to the Ministry of Education in their respective states not later than July 29.

He noted that the government would further engage with relevant stakeholders to review the situation and decide on a specific date for reopening of schools or otherwise.

The minister said having taken the painful but necessary decision not to reopen schools without necessary preparations to ensure the safety of students and teachers, the Federal Ministry of Education has continued consultations with stakeholders and a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance would be put in place.

On the WAEC examination, he said “We met with WAEC on Monday and have agreed to further consult with four other countries on new examination date.

“We appreciate the concern shown by all stakeholders and note the divergent views expressed on the matter.”

Nwajiuba added, “Parents should rest assured that the safety of our students and teachers is paramount as we work assiduously towards speedy reopening of our schools for the exit classes to take external examinations.”

