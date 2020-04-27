COVID-19: FG Has Abandoned Kano, Says Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has accused the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 of neglecting the state in its current efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganduje expressed his displeasures in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday.

He said, “We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre.

“There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment. It is not common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate.

“The problem (is) with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Even its Director-General was in Kano. He spent a night here but we have not heard from him again. The Minister of Health is also aware that the laboratory is not functioning.

“There is a serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this (pandemic).”

When asked whether the state was not getting any support from Federal Government agencies in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said, “Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention. If these equipment (testing centres) are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly. But we are not getting the needed support and co-operation from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

However, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, while featuring on a programme on Channel Television on Sunday said the said laboratory in Kano would resume operations on Monday (today), adding that a delegation would be sent there “to thoroughly investigate the circumstances responsible for the rising mysterious deaths in the state”.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Sunday night, 77 of the 1273 total cases recorded in the country were reported in Kano.

The state Health Ministry said there has not been any recovery yet, adding that there has only been one confirmed COVID-19 death in the state.