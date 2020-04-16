COVID-19: FG Subsidises Fertiliser For Farmers As Palliative Measures

The Federal Government says it has subsidised the price of fertilizer from N5,500 to N5,000 as part of palliatives for farmers in the country as the nation battles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee on Presidential Fertilizer Initiative and the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

The governor noted that the Federal Government has concluded plans to produce 12 million of 50kg bags of the Fertilizer in order to make it available for the farmers.

“As part of the palliative measures introduced by Mr President to help the Nigerians farmers on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market price for the sale of NPK fertilisers and other end users has been reduced from N5, 500 to N5, 000 per 50 kilo bag,” he said.

According to him, famers will be allowed to go to their farms despite the lockdown in the country.

He however advised farmers, especially those in the rural areas to maintain social distancing and hygiene to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The governor noted that although the lockdown affects few states in Nigeria, he is however optimistic that farmers will be considered to go on with their activities in due course.

