COVID-19: Four EFCC Staff Test Positive

Four members of staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.

Thisday reports that the four members of staff are of Grade Level 6, 7 and 8 and have been moved to isolation centre.

The affected staff are reportedly living in one of the safe houses of the anti-graft agencies in Mabushi.

EFCC safe houses are those property seized by the agency from alleged corrupt public officials.

According to a source, “Some of our staff already have Covid-19. Four of our staff living around Mabushi, in one of the safe houses tested positive for Covid-19. They have been moved to isolation centre.”

Meanwhile, all the staff of the agency have been directed by the management to come to work five times a week, as against the directive of the federal government.

The federal government had directed that only officers on Grade Level 14 and above should resume work as part of plans to ease the previously imposed lockdown.

“I am supposed to be going to work as a senior staff. The junior staff are not supposed to come to work. But everybody has been directed to come. EFCC is flouting the directive of the federal government,” the source added.

