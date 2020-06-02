COVID-19: Ganduje Orders Reopening of Kano Markets

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has granted the reopening of all Kano markets on three relaxed lockdown days of Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays in addition to the adjustment of timing to 6am to 6pm.

The Governor also summoned a meeting with the market leaders on the need to ensure strict compliance to laid down protocols and safety in the markets and business places to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

The State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who announced this in a statement on Tuesday said in compliance with the federal government easing of the lockdown and after due consultations with key public health professionals and critical review of the situation in Kano, the markets, places of worship and movement of persons were now allowed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

Recall that, initially, the state government relaxed the lockdown from 10am to 2pm and only two markets of Yankaba and Yanlemo foodstuffs markets, some selected supermarkets and worship places were allowed to open.

“In compliance with the federal government easing of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, Kano state government releases guidelines and established protocols on how to manage access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission.

“Similarly, after due consultations with key public health professionals and critical review of the situation in Kano, markets, places of worship and movement of persons are now allowed on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6:00am to 6:00pm,” Garba said.

According to him, the Governor has, therefore, summoned an emergency meeting with market leaders on how to ensure strict observance of safety and prevention protocols in markets and business places.

“It is necessary for such places to ensure compliance with safety rules that include mandatory use of non-medical face masks; provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers; and extensive temperature checks.

“While these restrictions have been lifted, interstate movements except for goods, agricultural produce, and essential services are still in force.

“Schools will remain closed as students are advised to avail themselves of the opportunity of radio and televised lessons being sponsored by the state government.”

