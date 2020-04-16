images (11)

COVID-19: Gombe Spends N200m On Medical Equipment

The Gombe State Government says over N200million has been spent for the procurement of medical supplies and consumables.

Disclosing this in Damaturu, Governor Mohammadu Yahaya said the move is in preparation for a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Governor Yahaya also reiterated the commitment of the state government in creating a molecular testing laboratory to handle coronavirus cases.

He noted that measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the virus, assuring citizens that all necessary arrangements are concluded including provision of palliation.

The governor also expressed displeasure over the influx of Almajiris from neighboring states, stressing that this has put the state at the risk of importing the virus.

 

