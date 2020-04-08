COVID-19: I Don’t Know How Oyo Governor Makinde Was Treated – Mamora

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora says he is not aware of the treatment procedure used in curing Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of Coronavirus.

Mamora said this on Wednesday during Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19, in Abuja the nation’s capital.

“I am not aware of what the treatment protocol his Excellency, Oyo State governor had to test negative.

“I am not even aware of where he was treated. I will even need that information to make a categorical statement,” Mamora said when responding to question on if Makinde was treated using herbal medicine.

Makinde on April 5 announced via his official Twitter handle that he has tested negative for Coronavirus. His negative result comes six days after he went into self-isolation and began receiving treatment.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.

“I especially thank Professor Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force,” Makinde tweeted.

Mamora at the press briefing, however, revealed that the Federal Government is ready to receive a consignment of medical kits and a medical team from China to contain COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

He added that the Health Minister Osagie Ehanire is currently at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the team.

