COVID-19: Iran Death Toll Rises by 117 to 4,474
Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past days to 4,474, Health Ministry spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Sunday.
The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus, which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.
Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.
Reuters/NAN
