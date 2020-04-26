COVID-19: Kano Might Be a Manifestation of Melinda Gates’ Warning – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, has warned that the situation in Kano State was a proof that Coronavirus should not be politicized.

In the past few days, Kano State has stirred controversies online after it allegedly recorded death of over 600 people including twenty prominent persons.

Reports on Saturday had it that twenty prominent residents had dropped dead in the state within the last 24 hours.

Reported that while some had Coronavirus symptoms, there are speculations that some died of meningitis, but residents and government are yet to explain the real cause.

Reacting, Omokri called out Africans who criticized Melinda Gates for “seeing dead bodies all over African Streets due to the Coronavirus outbreak.”

His tweet reads: “What is happening in Kano is a proof that we should not politicize Coronavirus.

“I was saddened by the ingratitude of some Africans who castigated Bill Gates and Melinda Gates over their warnings. Is Kano a manifestation of what they warned us about?

Recall that Melinda Gates, wife of the billionaire businessman made the statement in an interview with CNN, adding that Africa may not be able to handle a Coronavirus situation as it was in Wuhan, China.

