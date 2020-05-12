COVID-19: Kebbi Discharges Index Patient, Integrates Him Into the Society

Kebbi’s first index case who was admitted at the hospital for treatment against the dreaded Coronavirus disease has been discharged and fully integrated into the society.

The Chairman, Task Force on Covid-19 Committee, who is also the Commissioner for Health in the state, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed, gave the confirmation during a press briefing at Kebbi Medical Center,Kalgo, on Monday.

He expressed delight that, after the COVID-19 patient went through the isolation regiment for two weeks, the first and the follow up tests carried out on him, all came out negative.

Jafar declared: ” Today, we are witnessing the formal discharge of our index case of Covid -19, on 11/5/2020 after undergoing isolation regiment for two consecutive weeks.

“Follow up tests were carried out on 2 consecutive periods and the two results turned out to be negative.

“The first test came out on 6th May,2020 and a repeat up of the follow up investigation on the 9th of the same month also came out negative.””

Jafar said that, the discharge of the patient was a testimony that, the healthcare system of Kebbi is working and the process was also on the right track.

He commended the health team, the case management and the frontline workers of Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo isolation center, for relentlessly putting in their best in the management of the patient.

He also thanked the Task Force team, medical workers in the state and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for routinely providing all the needs of the Task Force on Covid- 19 in the state, as well as the provision of all the necessary facilities at the isolation center.

The Chairman of Birnin Kebbi local government area, Hon. Aminu Ahmad, thanked the medical personnel, for their selfless service to humanity.

He appealed to the people to always go to the nearest hospital, to seek for medical redress, if they observe any symptoms of Covid-19.

In the same vein, the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Halidu Saadu, also expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the patient.

He called on the members of the general public to easily and speedily integrate the discharged young man, devoid of any stigmatization.

He lauded governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his untiring,selfless efforts in making sure that, the pandemic was adequately contained in the state.

Saadu also averred that, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar, has directed all community leaders to be vigilant and report any traveller or person who exhibits any of the symptoms of Covid- 19, in their domains.

The elated discharged young man, while answering questions from newsmen, shortly after he was discharged, expressed gratitude to the Almighty God and thanked the Medical Doctors and the state government, for according him excellent treatment at the isolation center.

He advised people, especially those who have contracted the disease, to quickly report themselves, so as not to infect others.

