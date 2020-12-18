COVID-19: Lagos Returns Restriction Order On Churches, Mosques, Bans Carnivals

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that all government and private schools in the state be shut down until further notice.

This forms part of the public health directives issued by the governor on Friday, as the state government prepares for a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for the next 14 days starting from Monday next week – in the first instance.

The governor, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently and said he was getting better by the day, stressed that concerts, carnivals and street parties were banned in Lagos until further notice.

According to him, night clubs have not been allowed to open yet and all night clubs in the state should be shut down indefinitely with immediate effect.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the 12am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remained in place, and the protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places such as offices, businesses, markets, and shops, among others.

He asked churches, mosques, and other places of worship to ensure all gatherings must not exceed two hours with 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5 degrees) should be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team.

He stated that health, safety and environment officers must be present at all public gatherings – whether religious or social – and should be trained in basic first aid procedures.

